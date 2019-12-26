Home Sector Offshore Eidesvik Offshore PSV extended by Ithaca Oil and Gas December 26th, 2019 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Norway’s Eidesvik Offshore has announced that Ithaca Oil and Gas Limited has extended the contract for 2013-built platform supply vessel Viking Princess .

The one-year extension is in direct continuation of the current contract which expires in January 2020. The vessel had previously been on charter to Chevron North Sea, which was acquired by Ithaca in May.

Jan Fredrik Meling, CEO of Eidesvik, commented: “We are very pleased that our client extends our working relationship and consider it a quality mark for our operation & services delivered.”