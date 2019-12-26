Eidesvik Offshore PSV extended by Ithaca Oil and Gas

Eidesvik Offshore PSV extended by Ithaca Oil and Gas

December 26th, 2019 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

Norway’s Eidesvik Offshore has announced that Ithaca Oil and Gas Limited has extended the contract for 2013-built platform supply vessel Viking Princess.

The one-year extension is in direct continuation of the current contract which expires in January 2020. The vessel had previously been on charter to Chevron North Sea, which was acquired by Ithaca in May.

Jan Fredrik Meling, CEO of Eidesvik, commented: “We are very pleased that our client extends our working relationship and consider it a quality mark for our operation & services delivered.”

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2018. All rights reserved. SG.