Eidesvik Offshore PSV secures more work with Wintershall Dea

Norway’s Eidesvik Offshore has secured more work from Wintershall Dea for its 2013-built platform supply vessel Viking Princess.

The German-based oil and gas producer has declared an option to extend the vessel’s contract from January 2023 to July the same year.

The PSV was the world’s first offshore vessel with a battery hybrid energy storage solution replacing a traditional generator. In November 2021, the Viking Princess will also be equipped with a shore power system.

Eidesvik also recently fixed the 2004-built PSV Viking Avant to Equinor for three years, commencing in December.

