Eidesvik Offshore pushes for greener OSVs

Norwegian vessel owner Eidesvik Offshore is switching its 2007-built offshore wind/subsea support vessel Acergy Viking to hybrid propulsion.

The conversion and upgrade with a battery pack of the 97.6 m vessel will be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

With hybrid propulsion, the ship is expected to reduce diesel consumption by up to 350 tonnes per year, with a corresponding reduction in CO2 emissions of more than 1,000 tonnes per year.

Eidesvik plans to reduce its fleet’s emissions by 50% by 2030 and to operate emission-free by 2050. Three quarters of its fleet will operate with hybrid battery propulsion by first half of 2022.

Acergy Viking is on a time charter with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.