EnvironmentEuropeOffshoreOffshore Wind

Eidesvik Offshore pushes for greener OSVs

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 21, 2021
0 69 Less than a minute
Eidesvik Offshore

Norwegian vessel owner Eidesvik Offshore is switching its 2007-built offshore wind/subsea support vessel Acergy Viking to hybrid propulsion.

The conversion and upgrade with a battery pack of the 97.6 m vessel will be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

With hybrid propulsion, the ship is expected to reduce diesel consumption by up to 350 tonnes per year, with a corresponding reduction in CO2 emissions of more than 1,000 tonnes per year.

Eidesvik plans to reduce its fleet’s emissions by 50% by 2030 and to operate emission-free by 2050. Three quarters of its fleet will operate with hybrid battery propulsion by first half of 2022.

Acergy Viking is on a time charter with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

Tags
Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 21, 2021
0 69 Less than a minute
Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button