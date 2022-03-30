Eidesvik Offshore scores PSV contract with Equinor

Norwegian vessel owner and operator Eidesvik Offshore has won a contract from Equinor for the 2012-built platform supply vessel Viking Prince .

The charter is set to commence in April or May of this year and is for a firm period of six months, with options attached for further extensions.

The LNG-powered Viking Prince was previously on contract with Aker BP, supporting a drilling campaign. The vessel was upgraded with a battery hybrid system and a shore power system in January 2022.

“Equinor and Eidesvik have had a close collaboration for a number of years. Both companies have a clear desire and willingness to contribute to the development of cleaner and more environmentally friendly shipping,” said Gitte Gard Talmo, president and CEO of Eidesvik.