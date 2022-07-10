Eidesvik Offshore seals long-term PSV deal with Aker BP

Norwegian vessel owner and operator Eidesvik Offshore has won a contract from Aker BP for the 2012-built platform supply vessel Viking Prince.

The three-year charter is set to commence after completion of the vessel’s ongoing contract with Equinor. Equinor booked the vessel from April or May of this year and for a firm period of six months.

The LNG-powered Viking Prince was earlier contracted by Aker BP to support a drilling campaign. The vessel was upgraded with a battery hybrid system and a shore power system in January 2022.

Gitte Gard Talmo, president and CEO of Eidesvik, commented: “Aker BP is an important client for Eidesvik and our collaboration reaches beyond vessel contracts. Both companies are dedicated to reducing emissions, and we look forward to continuing our good cooperation on greener vessel operations.”