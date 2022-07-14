Eidesvik Offshore seals MPSV deal

Norway’s Eidesvik Offshore has won a contract from an undisclosed client for the 1999-built multipurpose support vessel (MPSV) Subsea Viking.

The Oslo-listed vessel owner and operator said the new contract will start in the third quarter of 2022 in direct continuation of the current contract.

Peter Zickerman’s marine geophysical service provider PXGEO chartered the vessel in March for 100 days to support ocean bottom node handling operations. The deal came with options to further extend the charter.

Financial details have not been disclosed, but Eidesvik noted that the new firm period will utilise the vessel until the end of the year.

Earlier this month, the company also announced a three-year contract with Aker BP for the 2012-built platform supply vessel Viking Prince.