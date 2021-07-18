Eidesvik Offshore secures CSV contract with Havfram

Norwegian vessel owner and operator Eidesvik Offshore has been awarded a contract with compatriot subsea and offshore wind player Havfram, formerly Ocean Installer, for the 2015-built construction support vessel Viking Neptun .

The Oslo-listed firm said that the contract will commence in early January 2022 with a firm period towards the end of Q3 2022. Havfram has options for further extension. Havfram had previously taken the CSV on a seasonal two-year charter with options.

Jan Fredrik Meling, CEO and president of Eidesvik, said: “We look forward to continuing our good cooperation with Havfram and welcome our clients’ increasing focus on environmentally friendly vessel solutions. This trend is fully aligned with Eidesvik’s long-term dedication to pioneering new emissions-reducing technologies onboard our vessels.

“The combination of these technologies and our seafarers ability to operate the vessels in a safe and efficient manner, is becoming increasingly important to secure new work for our vessels.”

Havfram has also recently extended the contract for Solstad’s CSV Normand Vision, which covers the majority of 2022 with options for further extensions.