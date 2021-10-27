Eidesvik Offshore secures PSV extension with Wintershall Dea

Norwegian vessel owner and operator Eidesvik Offshore announced that German oil and gas producer Wintershall Dea has declared options to extend the contract for the 2013-built platform supply vessel Viking Princess .

The new contract commences from January 2022 in direct continuation of the current contract, announced in October last year, extending the firm period to January 2023.

“Viking Princess has enabled Wintershall Dea to achieve substantial reductions in CO2 emissions,” said Jan Fredrik Meling, CEO and president of Eidesvik Offshore.

Namely, the PSV was the world’s first offshore vessel with a battery hybrid energy storage solution replacing a traditional generator. In November 2021, the Viking Princess will also be equipped with a shore power system.