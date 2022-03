Norwegian vessel owner and operator Eidesvik Offshore has entered into a bareboat contract for the 1998-built seismic vessel Veritas Viking .

The contract, with an undisclosed third-party operator, is set to commence ultimo April 2022 and is for 100 days with options for extensions.

The Norwegian-flagged vessel will be mobilised from its current location in Bømlo, Norway.

In June last year, the Veritas Viking was reactivated by an unnamed operator for a 130-day campaign.