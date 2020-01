Home Sector Offshore Eidesvik secures five-year PSV charter with Equinor January 20th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

Norwegian OSV operator Eidesvik Offshore has been awarded a five-year time charter contract by Equinor Energy for platform supply vessel Viking Energy .

The new contract will commence in direct continuation of the current contract ending April 2020, and also includes extension options.

The vessel has been on charter to Equinor since 2015.