Eitzen takes over Høglund Marine Solutions

January 20, 2023
Hoglund Marine Solutions

Norwegian shipping and investment group Eitzen is taking over compatriot Høglund Marine Solutions, a provider of sustainable automation services and LNG fuel gas systems.

The Oslo-based family-owned firm led by Axel C. Eitzen, which among other things owns the Copenhagen-based chemical tanker player Christiania Shipping, has become a majority shareholder in Høglund through a share issue.

The move is said to reinforce Eitzen Group’s “long-term commitment to sustainable shipping and focus on future-oriented ship technology.” Høglund Marine Solutions’ systems have been installed on more than 600 ships worldwide.

“Høglund is a strong brand, and as a supplier of quality automation and energy systems we consider them to be in pole-position for being a differentiator in shaping the future of shipping. We are very excited to become part of a strong team and humbled by the opportunity to play an active role in the board of directors going forward,” said Fridtjof C. Eitzen, currently CEO of Christiania Shipping.

