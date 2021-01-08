Americas

Elaine Chao quits as US transport secretary

Sam Chambers January 8, 2021
Yesterday saw a host of Trump associates quit their posts in government in the wake of Wednesday’s storming of the US Capitol building.

Among the most high profile resignations came from Elaine Chao, the secretary of transportation. Chao is the daughter James Chao, founder of American shipping firm, Foremost Group. Her husband is Kentucky senator Mitch McConnell.

“Yesterday, our country experienced a traumatic and entirely avoidable event as supporters of the President stormed the Capitol building following a rally he addressed. As I’m sure is the case with many of you, it has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside,” Chao wrote in a Twitter post.

Her resignation is effective from next Monday. She had held the transport post throughout Trump’s presidency.

