Electric failure sparks ship mayhem at Algerian port

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 7, 2020
The 13-year-old, 1,100 teu Vega Sigma suffered an electrical failure while unmooring at the Algerian port of Béjaïa, the ship rearing out of control and going on to create mayhem.

The vessel struck the 1,129 teu Atlantic North which was offloading boxes. A mobile crane belonging to the port overturned with the crane operator rushed to hospital.

The Atlantic North in turn shunted forwards slamming into the stern of the moored 57,809 dwt Owl bulk carrier, which suffered a stern breach. Both boxships have sizeable dents in them after the accident and a significant insurance pay-out from the calamity is expected.

