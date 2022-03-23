Electrolux selects CMA CGM’s LNG offering

Marseille-headquartered CMA CGM is celebrating today the signing of a significant 40,000 teu shipping deal with Electrolux, the Swedish multinational home appliance manufacturer.

Electrolux has selected to use CMA CGM’s so-called Cleaner Energy LNG solution for 40,000 container shipments this year, shipped on CMA CGM’s dual-fuel LNG-powered vessels, while also benefitting from a share of guarantee of origin biomethane, giving what the carrier claims is a 25% reduction in CO2 emissions on a well-to-wake basis.

Carsten Franke, Electrolux chief operations officer, commented: “These partnerships put Electrolux at the forefront in terms of the percentage of the total volume of products being transported in a more sustainable way. As we continuously contract increasing volumes of biofuel for sea transportation we are also supporting the overall market development toward more sustainable practices for shipping goods across the world.”