Ellerman City Liners entering transpacific trades

UK-based containerline Ellerman City Liners is expanding its portfolio with the launch of a new direct service in December connecting Europe and the US.

A long-standing shipping brand revived by the UK forwarder Uniserve made a comeback with a regular Asia to the UK service with calls at Shanghai, Ningbo, Shenzhen, Tilbury, Ho Chi Minh and Vietnam. This was later expanded to include Hong Kong and a dedicated short-sea service linking Iberia to the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

A new biweekly transatlantic service will now link the ports of Antwerp, Rotterdam, and Tilbury to New York, Wilmington and Jacksonville. A weekly service is expected to launch early next year.

Ellerman will begin calling the SSA Jacksonville container terminal at Jaxport’s Blount Island marine terminal with the arrival of its flagship vessel, the 5,060 teu SC Mara in late December. The 2006-built 3,534 teu Mona Lisa is also expected to be employed on this service, with transit times said to be 13 to 17 days from North Europe to Jacksonville.

The Ellerman brand dates back to 1892, becoming one of the largest British shipping lines prior to World War II. The brand disappeared in 1991 when it was acquired by Andrew Weir Shipping. The name Ellerman City Liners was brought back last year by Iain Liddell, the chairman of Uniserve, who started his career in shipping as a clerk with Ellerman. According to VesselsValue, the liner currently has five chartered ships ranging in size from 2,432 teu to 5,060 teu.