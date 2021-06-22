AmericasContainersPorts and Logistics

Elon Musk eyes subterranean container transport

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 22, 2021
The Boring Company

Elon Musk is reportedly looking into getting into the red hot container transport sector, but from a typically different angle.

The Boring Company, which Musk founded five years ago, has developed a 6.4 m wide tunnel concept capable of transporting two lanes of containers.

While most media coverage of Boring has focused on passenger transportation (see video below), it currently offers a freight solution on its website using a 3.66 m wide tunnel, which it says “barely” fits 9.6-foot-tall containers on a specialised transporter platform.

In the presentation for the larger tunnels, seen by Bloomberg, single and double configurations are shown with respectively sized battery-powered freight carriers.

Other freight loop concepts currently under development include DP World Cargospeed, a partnership between Dubai-based DP World and Virgin Hyperloop, based in California.

