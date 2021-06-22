Elon Musk eyes subterranean container transport

Elon Musk is reportedly looking into getting into the red hot container transport sector, but from a typically different angle.

The Boring Company, which Musk founded five years ago, has developed a 6.4 m wide tunnel concept capable of transporting two lanes of containers.

While most media coverage of Boring has focused on passenger transportation (see video below), it currently offers a freight solution on its website using a 3.66 m wide tunnel, which it says “barely” fits 9.6-foot-tall containers on a specialised transporter platform.

In the presentation for the larger tunnels, seen by Bloomberg, single and double configurations are shown with respectively sized battery-powered freight carriers.

Other freight loop concepts currently under development include DP World Cargospeed, a partnership between Dubai-based DP World and Virgin Hyperloop, based in California.