Elpida Petraki elected president of WISTA International

Elpida Petraki has been elected as the president of WISTA International, taking over from Despina Panayiotou Theodossiou as the head of the global women in shipping organisation.

Petraki has been working for Greek tanker firm ENEA Management since 1998. She also heads up WISTA Hellas and is a member of the board of directors for the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping.

Interviewed for the October issue of Splash Extra, departing WISTA president Theodosiou discussed her five-year tenure at the organisation, and the ongoing need to bring greater diversity and equality to the industry.

“I hope that I will be remembered as a president that brought new confidence to WISTA. I truly feel that in the last few years we have become an association that is an advocate for diversity and equality and an association that sits at the table with other industry associations and is part of those making the decisions and I think that WISTA is truly global now,” Theodosiou said.