Emanuele Lauro becomes president of Monaco’s Chamber of Shipping

Emanuele Lauro, chairman of Scorpio Bulkers and Scorpio Tankers, has been elected as president of the Monaco Chamber of Shipping.

“Our professional association is now in its fourteenth year of existence and continues its action to promote Monaco as a major centre for international shipping,” Lauro stated, adding: “The Principality of Monaco represents an ideal place to host shipping companies thanks to the efficiency of its administration, its political stability, the quality of its socio-economic environment and its central location close to the main European capitals.”

The Chambre Monegasque du Shipping currently has 40 members, including shipowners, brokers, shipping agents, advisers and experts in maritime law, and covers all aspects of maritime transport, from cargo to cruise ships and commercial negotiations.

In recent years, Monaco has been working hard to bolster its position as an intentional maritime hub.