Embiricos busy selling ships

London Greek owner Epaminondas Embiricos’s container outfit, International Maritime Enterprises, is offloading a 13-year old post-panamax, selling the Hyundai Samho Heavy built-Amoliani for some $60m, an eye-catching price for a 10-year-old, 6,900 teu ship, a price tag in line with newbuilding prices. An unidentified operator has paid a large premium for prompt delivery as available tonnage is short in the segment.

In other segments, Embiricos’s tanker outfit Aeolos Management is widely reported offloading a second VLCC this year, selling a ship built at the same yard, the 318,000 dwt Kassos 1, for a similar price tag.