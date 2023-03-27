ContainersEurope

Embiricos busy selling ships

Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowMarch 27, 2023
0 230 Less than a minute

London Greek owner Epaminondas Embiricos’s container outfit, International Maritime Enterprises, is offloading a 13-year old post-panamax, selling the Hyundai Samho Heavy built-Amoliani for some $60m, an eye-catching price for a 10-year-old, 6,900 teu ship, a price tag in line with newbuilding prices. An unidentified operator has paid a large premium for prompt delivery as available tonnage is short in the segment.

In other segments, Embiricos’s tanker outfit Aeolos Management is widely reported offloading a second VLCC this year, selling a ship built at the same yard, the 318,000 dwt Kassos 1, for a similar price tag.

Tags
Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowMarch 27, 2023
0 230 Less than a minute
Photo of Hans Thaulow

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button