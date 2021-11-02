EMGS chairman steps down

Oslo-listed Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has announced the resignation of Silje Augustson from the position as chairman of the board of directors. EMGS said in a stock exchange filing that the resignation is effective immediately and is due to personal reasons.

The EMGS board will now commence the process of determining whether an extraordinary general meeting of the company should be called to elect a new chairman of the board, or whether a current member of the board should be elected as interim chairman until the company’s next annual general meeting.

Mimi Berdal, Petteri Soininen, and Jrgen Westad are the remaining members of the EMGS board.

Augustson acts as a strategic advisor to Perestroika and Frederik Mohn with the responsibility of overseeing several of the core holdings, including EMGS. She was previously CEO and chair of Norwegian Energy Company (Noreco).