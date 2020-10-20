EuropeOffshore

EMGS forms partnership with Ocean Floor Geophysics

Norwegian seismic service provider Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has entered into a cooperation agreement with Ocean Floor Geophysics (OFG) to work together on various projects to promote the use of marine CSEM (controlled-source electromagnetic) technology.

The agreement places specific emphasis on exploiting the synergies between the towed-streamer CSEM system from OFG and sea-bottom CSEM/MT nodal system from EMGS. Cooperation will include development of proprietary and multi-client surveys, and multiphysics reprocessing of existing seismic and CSEM data.

“Combining our technologies, expertise and market experience is an obvious next step for both companies and allows us to provide fast and efficient data acquisition and processing services over the widest possible range of marine environments for resource and environmental applications,” said Richard Cooper, president of OFG Multiphysics.

EMGS also announced separately that it has entered into late-sales multi-client licensing agreements related to its existing multi-client library in Norway. The agreements represent combined revenues of approximately $1.2m.

