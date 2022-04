Oslo-listed Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has secured an additional fully pre-funded multi-client 3D controlled source electromagnetic (CSEM) survey in Norway.

The survey will be acquired in connection with the project secured earlier this month, with a total contract value of approximately $2.8m.

The company has initiated mobilisation of the 2001-built Atlantic Guardian , and the surveys are expected to be executed in the second quarter of this year.