Eminence steps up with VLCC deal

United Arab Emirates-based Eminence Shipping has been linked to its second deal since August.

Eminence Shipping is one of many new outfits in the Gulf state bidding for vintage tankers. Its first move was done under the radar, buying the 113,000 dwt aframax, Celestial, from Greek outfit, Coral Shipping. This ship is now renamed Shanaye Queen.

Now Eminence is linked to the purchase of the 2003-built, 309,000 dwt Voyager I , a ship sold for $26m by NMG Energy. If confirmed this will be Eminence’s first VLCC.