Emirati-flagged roro sinks off Iran

A United Arab Emirates-flagged roro Al Salmy 6 sank 48 km off the Iranian Persian Gulf coastal city of Asalouyeh on Thursday.

Dubai-based owner Salem Al Makrani Cargo confirmed that the 1983-built ship sank and that Iranian authorities had sent a vessel to rescue the 30 crewmembers.

The company’s operations manager said 16 crew were rescued, with 11 more making it to a life raft, while one person was saved by a tanker nearby. Two crewmembers were said to have been in the water. The crew consisted of nationals from Sudan, India, Pakistan, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

The 6,000 dwt Al Salmy 6 was carrying cars and on its way to the port of Um Qasr Port in Iraq before capsizing and sinking due to rough weather.