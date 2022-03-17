Middle EastOperations

Emirati-flagged roro sinks off Iran

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 17, 2022
Iranian Ports & Maritime Organization

A United Arab Emirates-flagged roro Al Salmy 6 sank 48 km off the Iranian Persian Gulf coastal city of Asalouyeh on Thursday.

Dubai-based owner Salem Al Makrani Cargo confirmed that the 1983-built ship sank and that Iranian authorities had sent a vessel to rescue the 30 crewmembers.

The company’s operations manager said 16 crew were rescued, with 11 more making it to a life raft, while one person was saved by a tanker nearby. Two crewmembers were said to have been in the water. The crew consisted of nationals from Sudan, India, Pakistan, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

The 6,000 dwt Al Salmy 6 was carrying cars and on its way to the port of Um Qasr Port in Iraq before capsizing and sinking due to rough weather.

Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

