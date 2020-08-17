Empire Bulkers completes busy summer chopping and changing its fleet

Molaris Stamatis’s Empire Bulkers has emerged as the taker of a widely reported en bloc deal from last month. Indian owner Chowgule Steamship sold Empire two 32,000 dwt handy bulkers, the 2011-built Maratha Paramount and the 2012-built Maratha Prudence , for $8.5m each.

The summer has been busy for Empire Bulkers, who prefers to keep its business private.

Simultaneously as negotiating this deal, staff at Empire Bulkers wrapped up the sale of two other handysize bulkers, the 32,000 dwt Diana (2009) and Feyha (20010) for around $5.5m each. These ships were sold en bloc to a Vietnamese company and are now renamed Pacific 05 and Pacific 06.

Empire Bulkers operates a modern fleet of eight handysizes bulkers, two panamaxes and five capes.