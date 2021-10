Empire Chemical Tankers in for up to six tankers at Hyundai Vinashin

Empire Chemical Tankers from Greece has ordered four firm MR tankers at Hyundai Vinashin in Vietnam.

The contract comes with options for two more identical 50,000 dwt vessels with deliveries slated in 2023. Brokers put the price of each ship at $38.5m.

Empire Chemical Tanker Holdings was formed in Piraeus in 1977. Its website lists three chemical tankers in operation today.