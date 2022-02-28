En bloc handy sales proliferate

Large en bloc purchases are in vogue in the secondhand market this month with handysize bulkers in focus.

Brokers report that the Switzerland-based handysize player Nova Marine Carriers has tapped the secondhand market for three ships, tabling around $67m en bloc for the 39,000 dwt, Wuhu (2013), Wuchang (2014) and Wuchow (2014). The ships have been sold by rebranded Swire Shipping. The sale of the Chengxi-built ships will leave Swire with one more open hatch bulker.

Another significant en bloc deal is reported by Clarksons. Carlyle Group, backed Interlink Maritime is reported selling four same sized, 2016-built ships for $102m en bloc. Broking sources tell Splash that Tomini Shipping is the buyer, showing its keenness by deciding to waive inspections for the quartet. The Chinese-built ships are named Interlink Affinity, Interlink Audacity, Interlink Tenacity and Interlink Utility. Bermuda-based Interlink has been selling a sizeable part of its fleet over the last 10 months.