Enauta contracts Constellation semisub for Atlanta field

Brazil’s Enauta has signed a contract with compatriot driller Constellation Oil Services for the charter of the 2011-built semisub rig Alpha Star to carry out drilling of the fourth well in the Atlanta deepwater field in the Santos basin.

The contract for one well is worth around $23m with commencement set for the fourth quarter this year.

Enauta said it estimates the drilling campaign should last approximately 60 days. The company added the deal can be, subject to its board approval, renewed for another 150 days for drilling operations of the other two producing wells and lines relocation.

Last month, Enauta agreed to purchase the 1989-built floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit OSX 2 to be used as a definitive system on the Atlanta field and signed up Malaysia’s Yinson to operate the vessel.