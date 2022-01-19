Enauta extends floater charter offshore Brazil

Brazil’s Enauta Energia has struck a deal with Altera to extend the charter and operation and maintenance of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) Petrojarl I for the early production system (EPS) of the Atlanta field offshore Brazil.

The deal will have an additional duration of up to two years and be extended from May 2023 to May 2025. The cost of adapting the unit will be $30m, with the extension contingent upon the issue of the DNV certificate before the expiration of the current agreement, Enauta said.

The company’s chief operating officer, Carlos Mastrangelo, stated that this new term promotes the operational continuity of the Atlanta field and may enable the temporary and simultaneous operation of the EPS and the definitive system, if approved, optimising the transfer time of FPSO Petrojarl I wells to the new FPSO of the definitive system.

Enauta in December signed a letter of intent with Malaysian floater operator Yinson for the provision, operation, and maintenance of the so-called “definite system” FPSO at the Atlanta field for full-field development. Enauta said that the bidding process continues as planned, with the final investment decision expected in the first quarter of 2022 and production starting in the definite system in mid-2024.