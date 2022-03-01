Enauta takes option on Constellation semisub contract

Brazil’s Enauta has exercised the option to extend its contract with compatriot driller Constellation Oil Services for the charter of the 2011-built semisub rig Alpha Star to carry out drilling of two additional wells in Atlanta deepwater field in the Santos basin.

The first contract penned earlier this month was for one well and was worth around $23m. The two additional wells will cost Enauta around $35m. Commencement for the first well is set for the fourth quarter of this year.

The Atlanta field is located in Block BS-4 and is operated and fully owned by Enauta Energia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.