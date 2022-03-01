EnBW to focus on growth in European offshore wind, TotalEnergies to buy its US assets

German energy supply company EnBW has announced – just days after winning one of six leases in the New York Bight wind auction through joint venture company Attentive Energy LLC with partner TotalEnergies – that it will withdraw from the US market to focus on offshore wind activities in Europe.

EnBW North America and its assets will be acquired by TotalEnergies.

EnBW is currently developing the 900 MW wind farm He Dreiht in the North Sea off Germany. The company will also develop three offshore wind farms in the UK with a combined capacity of approximately six gigawatts.

The company is also anticipating increased work in Germany, whose government recently announced ambitious build-out targets for wind power plans call for an additional 10 GW to be installed in EnBW’s home market by 2030.