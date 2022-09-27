End of the line for liners?

Just over a year ago on September 10, 2021, the Freightos Baltic Exchange Global Container Index peaked at $11,109. On September 9 this year, it stood at $4,682, a fall of 58%. As of September 23, it had fallen to $4,232, passing on the downward slope its level in January 2021 as rates began to rise exponentially. The descent has been almost as steep as the ascent was last year.

As stock markets warn of recession in the US, as interest rates rise from historic lows and consumer confidence fa...