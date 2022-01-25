End of the lockdown party for bulk carriers?

During the Asian tiger economy years of the 1990s, the most the Baltic Dry Index (BDI) went up was by 34% in 1995, followed by a 34% correction in 1996 as the Asian financial crisis took hold. In 2006 the BDI averaged 3,180 then more than doubled to 7,070 in 2007 before it peaked and collapsed in 2008, ending up down 10%. Last year the BDI rose nearly threefold from an average of 1,066 in 2020 to an average of 4,948 in 2021. Capesize average earnings (based on the 5TC measure published by the B...