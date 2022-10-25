End of the season for bulk carriers?

Inflation has turned out to be higher and more pervasive than everyone hoped it would be. The US Federal Reserve has tightened monetary policy and is expected to keep raising rates until Q2 next year. This is increasing debt servicing costs across the world and driving capital outflows from so-called riskier markets. A strong dollar tends to coincide with a weak freight market. Meanwhile, Chinese GDP continues to struggle under public health constraints and an imploding property market, while E...