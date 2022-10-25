Splash Extra

End of the season for bulk carriers?

Splash Extra argues the sector is coming to the close of a four-year cycle.

Photo of Splash SplashOctober 26, 2022
0 67 3 minutes read

Inflation has turned out to be higher and more pervasive than everyone hoped it would be. The US Federal Reserve has tightened monetary policy and is expected to keep raising rates until Q2 next year. This is increasing debt servicing costs across the world and driving capital outflows from so-called riskier markets. A strong dollar tends to coincide with a weak freight market. Meanwhile, Chinese GDP continues to struggle under public health constraints and an imploding property market, while E...

To continue reading, please login below or subscribe here.

 

Tags
Photo of Splash SplashOctober 26, 2022
0 67 3 minutes read
Photo of Splash

Splash

Splash is Asia Shipping Media’s flagship title offering timely, informed and global news from the maritime industry 24/7.
Back to top button