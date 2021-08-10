Eneos Ocean seals charter extension with Yara

Japan’s Eneos Ocean has, through its Singaporean subsidiary, struck a charter extension deal with Norwegian ammonia and fertilizer manufacturer Yara International for the 2014-built multi-purpose gas carrier Leo Sunrise .

The 35,000 cu m LPG carrier has been on a charter with Yara since 2019 and is currently engaged in ammonia transportation mainly in Asia. Financial details and the duration of the charter extension have not been disclosed.

Yara produces roughly 8.5m tonnes of ammonia annually. The Oslo-based company employs a fleet of 11 ammonia carriers, including 5 fully owned ships, and owns 18 marine ammonia terminals.

Eneos Ocean said that ammonia is expected as a next-generation fuel for decarbonisation and that it will work to contribute to the realisation of low-carbon shipping.