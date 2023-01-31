Eneos seeks to ship hydrogen in existing oil tankers

Hydrogen could soon be shipped in regular oil tankers at ambient temperatures if a Japanese pilot project in Australia proves successful.

Eneos, Japan’s largest oil company, will open a demonstration plant in Brisbane next month where methylcyclohexane (MCH), a liquid hydrogen carrier, will be made.

MCH is typically produced by taking hydrogen stored in tanks and reacting it with toluene — an organic chemical compound — using synthesizing equipment. Eneos is developing an electrolyzer that turns water and toluene into MCH in one step. Hydrogen would be extracted from the MCH once it arrives at its final destination. Eneos plans to commence mass production of hydrogen by 2026.

Currently hydrogen has to be stored at minus 253 degrees Celsius for it to remain liquefied – an expensive process that has limited shipping possibilities to date with just one small liquefied hydrogen ship – the Susio Frontier – in operation.

Earlier this month Dutch oil and chemical storage group Vopak announced it was partnering with Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies to establish a joint venture company for hydrogen storage, transport and supply utilising conventional liquid-fuel infrastructure in a similar way to Eneos.

The German-based joint venture, named LOHC Logistix, will use Hydrogenious’ liquid organic hydrogen carrier (LOHC) technology which is based on thermal oil benzyl toluene that can be handled like a fossil liquid fuel in existing tankers at ambient pressure and temperature.