Eneos taps Kawasaki Heavy for LPG/ammonia carrier newbuild

Hot on the heels of K Line order, Japanese shipbuilder Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) has secured a contract from another compatriot Eneos Ocean Corporation for 86,700 cu m liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied ammonia gas (LAG) carrier powered by LPG.

The 230 m long vessel will be delivered from KHI’s Sakaide Works in 2023 and equipped with separate cargo tanks designed to carry LPG and liquefied ammonia at the same time.

Financial details have not been disclosed for the latest deal, which represents Kawasaki Heavy’s ninth LPG-fuelled LPG carrier project and 72nd LPG carrier overall.

The newbuild will meet the latest SOx emission standards set by the International Maritime Organization and EEDI Phase 3 regulations.