Energifonden Maritime swoops for LR2 tanker

Sweden’s Energifonden Maritime has recently taken delivery of an LR2 aframax vessel. The vessel has been renamed Agneta Pallas . The takeover of the 2006-built ship, previously called Dubai Horizon, took place at a shipyard in Istanbul where the vessel underwent a special survey and a ballast water treatment system was installed. The vessel has now entered into a charter with Malaysia’s AET. No price for the ship has been revealed.

“I am happy and grateful that Energifonden Maritime was able to carry out this deal and according to our analysis the market will recover strongly for this type of vessel due to a very low orderbook and scrapping of older tonnage and future tougher environmental and emissions regulations together with higher oil consumption like pre-Covid,” commented Fredrik Johansson, CEO and owner of Energifonden Sverige.