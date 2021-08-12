Enesel adds to product tanker orderbook

Greek owners Andonis and Filippos Lemos have added to their product tanker orderbook, having exercised options for two scrubber-fitted LR2 units worth around $50m-$51m.

Their tanker and container outfit Enesel has opted for one more vessel each at China’s Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding and at South Korean yard Daehan Shipbuilding.

The deal follows orders at Daehan in March this year and at Shanghai Waigaoqiao in April.

VesselsValue data shows Enesel currently has three LR2 tankers on order at Shanghai Waigaoqiao and two at Daehan, scheduled for delivery between 2022 and 2024.