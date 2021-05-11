Eneti confirms offshore wind vessel order, makes plans for Jones Act vessel

Monaco’s Eneti, formerly Scorpio Bulkers, has pressed ahead with plans to enter the offshore wind sector, confirming an agreement for the construction of a wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) at DSME. Additionally, the company is in advanced discussions with American shipbuilders for the construction of a Jones Act WTIV.

Eneti has signed a $330m binding agreement with DSME for the construction of a single WTIV, with an option for an additional vessel. The firm vessel is scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2024.

The vessel is an NG-16000X design by GustoMSC, capable of installing up to 20 MW turbines at depths of up to 65m, and can be adapted to operate on LNG or ammonia.

Additionally, Eneti says it is in advanced discussions with several American shipbuilders for the construction of a Jones Act WTIV in order to address the heightened demand for transportation and installation capacity on the continental shelf of the United States.

Emanuele Lauro, chairman and CEO of Eneti, commented “Since last August, we have been unequivocal about our intention to enter the wind turbine installation sector. This contract with Daewoo is a milestone for the company, as it reflects months of customer engagement and collaboration with partners, both old and new. This vessel will have the advanced lifting capabilities and energy efficiency that offshore wind developers require, not just today but well into the next decade.

“In addition, we are laying the groundwork for a Jones-Act compliant WTIV to address the American mandate for offshore wind development. The growing calls for a safe, efficient, American-constructed and American-operated asset have been clear and loud. We are intent on providing a state-of-the-art solution to our customers so that they can comply with the Jones Act as they bring renewable energy to the U.S. consumer.”