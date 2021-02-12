Dry CargoEurope

Eneti nears bulker clearout with sale of five more ultramaxes

Monaco’s Eneti, the shipowner formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers, has announced the sale of five ultramax bulkers.

Eneti has sold 2015-built pair SBI Thalia and SBI Athena, as well as the 2016-built trio SBI Perseus, SBI Pisces and SBI Hercules for a total of $88m.

The buyer was not revealed by Eneti. The company is racing to clear out its bulker fleet by the end of March, as part of a move to specialise in offshore wind, with only has a handful of vessels left to sell.

Delivery of the five vessels to their new owner is scheduled for the second quarter of this year.

