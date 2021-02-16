Dry CargoEuropeOffshore Wind

Eneti offloads two more ultramaxes

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesFebruary 17, 2021
Monaco’s Eneti, formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers, has sold two more ultramaxes as it moves close to completing its fleet selloff.

Eneti has sold the 2015-built SBI Cronos and 2016-built SBI Achilles for around $39.75m in total. The vessels were financed by Ocean Yield, who says they will receive $38m from Eneti exercising its option to sell the vessels to a third party.

Delivery of the vessels is planned for the second quarter of this year.

The sale moves Eneti closer to its goal of clearing out its entire fleet by the end of this quarter as it pivots to the offshore wind sector. The company announced plans to move into the offshore wind sector in August 2020, signing a letter of intent with South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) to construct a wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV). The vessel will cost around $265m-$290m and is scheduled for delivery in 2023. It also has options for an additional three vessels.

