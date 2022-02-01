Eneti scraps plans for US wind farm installation newbuild

Monaco-based offshore wind construction player Eneti has called off talks with a US shipyard to build a Jones Act-compliant wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) in order to concentrate on increasing profitability from its existing vessels.

Emanuele A. Lauro, chief executive officer, said: “We believe the US market for offshore wind will offer significant opportunities for the company in the future, but right now we are focused on delivering on our existing commitments and deriving value from our existing fleet.”

Formerly Scorpio Bulkers, Eneti has two WTIVs on order at South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME), expected for delivery in Q3 2024 and Q2 2025, respectively.

Furthermore, Eneti announced that its subsidiary Seajacks had won four new contracts with undisclosed clients in Northwestern Europe for its NG2500-class vessels. The contracts are for between 189 and 240 days, with revenue expected to be around $11.6m to $14.3m in 2022. The unit also recently landed a $60m deal with Van Oord for the 2015-built offshore wind farm installation vessel Seajacks Scylla .