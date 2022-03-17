Eneti secures new offshore wind deal

Monaco-based offshore wind construction player Eneti has announced a new contract award through its subsidiary Seajacks for one of its NG2500-class vessels.

The contract is with an undisclosed wind turbine maker for operation and maintenance in Northwestern Europe.

Eneti said it would earn between $3.85m and $7.45m for a period of 90 to 180 days in the second and third quarters of this year.

Formerly Scorpio Bulkers, Eneti acquired Seajacks in August 2021, adding five wind turbine installation self-propelled jackups to its fleet. Last month, Seajacks took on another contract worth between $4.8m and $6.2m.