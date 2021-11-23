Eneva and Servtec propose to build LNG terminal at Brazil’s Port of Itaqui

Brazilian energy company Eneva has signed an exclusivity and cooperation agreement with Servtec Investimentos e Participações Ltda. for the development of an LNG terminal at or near the Port of Itaqui.

The final investment decision on the terminal is subject to the completion of technical studies and an evaluation of the project’s financial feasibility, as well as obtaining the required licences and authorizations for implementation.

Under the agreement, Eneva has exclusive rights to the project until December 30, 2022, and, after that date, the right of first refusal until December 30, 2023, to develop, manage and operate the LNG terminal with Servtec through the formation of a joint venture, in which Eneva would hold 51% of the total shares and Servtec would hold the remaining 49%.