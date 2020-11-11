Engie and EDP Renewables offshore wind joint venture launches in US

French energy group Engie and EDP Renewables have launched OW North America in the US, having launched joint venture Ocean Winds (OW) by combining their existing and planned offshore wind assets in January this year.

“OW will be a major element in creating the new clean, sustainable, and prosperous economy that Americans are demanding and OW North America can help to build that future,” said OW CEO Spyros Martinis.

Both companies believe that offshore wind energy is becoming an essential part of the global energy transition, leading to the sector’s rapid growth and increased competitiveness.

OW is now developing 5.5 GW of committed offshore assets starting with a total of 1.5 GW under construction and another 4 GW for future development.

OW North America is 50% owned by Mayflower Wind, a company that has won contracts to deliver 804 megawatts of offshore wind energy to the Massachusetts utilities and their customers by the middle of this decade.

Additionally, OW North America is a partner in the Redwood Coast floating offshore wind project in the US.