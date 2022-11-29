Enhancing lifecycle thinking

The former boss of Grieg Green in Norway is back in business after a one-year break with his own company that will assist shipowners in selecting yards that adhere to environmental and safety standards throughout the entire ship lifecycle while also looking for new uses for older vessels as an alternative to scrapping.

Petter Heier, who led Grieg's green ship recycling consultancy since its inception in 2010, has founded Calmocean to do the same kind of ESG vetting and supervision, expanding...