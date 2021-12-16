Eni and CIP to collaborate in developing offshore wind in Poland

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and Eni gas e luce, a subsidiary of Eni, plan to be long-term partners for the Polish energy transition agenda, with a focus on renewable energy. The two companies have signed an agreement to collaborate in connection with the anticipated allocation of offshore wind areas in Poland.

CIP and Eni gas e luce (which will become Plenitude in 2022) will support efforts to develop the Polish offshore wind industry, focusing on the establishment of local manufacturing and reskilling of the work force to boost local employment in this new industry sector.

Eni gas e luce and CIP intend to apply for seabed permits with a view to participate in Polish contract auctions that are expected to take place in 2025 and 2027.