EuropeOffshoreRenewables

Eni and CIP to collaborate in developing offshore wind in Poland

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarDecember 16, 2021
0 9 1 minute read
Eni

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and Eni gas e luce, a subsidiary of Eni, plan to be long-term partners for the Polish energy transition agenda, with a focus on renewable energy. The two companies have signed an agreement to collaborate in connection with the anticipated allocation of offshore wind areas in Poland.

CIP and Eni gas e luce (which will become Plenitude in 2022) will support efforts to develop the Polish offshore wind industry, focusing on the establishment of local manufacturing and reskilling of the work force to boost local employment in this new industry sector.

Eni gas e luce and CIP intend to apply for seabed permits with a view to participate in Polish contract auctions that are expected to take place in 2025 and 2027.

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarDecember 16, 2021
0 9 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button