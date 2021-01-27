EuropeOffshore

Eni awarded new production licence in the UK North Sea

Italy’s Eni has announced that it has been awarded a new production licence in the UK sector of North Sea.

The licence covers an area of approximately 340 square kilometres, and it is situated near the UK Norwegian border where several significant discoveries were recently made.

The licence has an initial exploration term of six years. Eni will assume the role of operator with a 100% participating interest.

“Through the licence participation, Eni renews its commitment to the valorisation of resources in the UK sector of the North Sea where the company has been operating for over 50 years,” Eni said in a release.

