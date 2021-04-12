Eni expands gas portfolio in Vietnam

Italy’s Eni is expanding its gas portfolio in Vietnam, consolidating its position in the Song Hong basin by acquiring a 100% interest in Block 115/09 from Krisenergy.

The area is adjacent to Block 114 where Eni Vietnam and its partner Essar Exploration and Production have recently announced the Ken Bau gas and condensates discovery which is currently under appraisal. It also borders with Block 116, which is also 100% owned by Eni.

“Eni’s presence in the Country is further strengthened with this acquisition, consolidating its position in the recently discovered Ken Bau like play, in line with its strategy of expanding of its gas portfolio in the Asian Far East,” the company stated.

Eni currently operates five blocks offshore central Vietnam, all located in the Song Hong and Phu Khanh basins.